VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.