VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

