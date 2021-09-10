Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Up 1.1%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 283.01 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57). 78,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 61,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £369.59 million and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.95.

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

