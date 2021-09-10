Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 283.01 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57). 78,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 61,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £369.59 million and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.95.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

