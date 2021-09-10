Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $13.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

