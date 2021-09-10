$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.82. Eaton reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

