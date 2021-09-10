Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 230 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

