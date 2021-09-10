Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,765 shares of company stock worth $30,190,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

