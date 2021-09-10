Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 465 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $165.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

