First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

