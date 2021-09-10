Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,059,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 810.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 185,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

