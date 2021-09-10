Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $13,033,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

