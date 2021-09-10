Fountain (FTN) Hits Market Cap of $734,479.19

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $734,479.19 and $6,704.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00160567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.