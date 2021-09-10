Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $972,200.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $1,144,800.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.97 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

