Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

