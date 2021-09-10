Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard Sells 3,482 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Goddard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total value of $3,973,456.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00.

NTLA stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

