Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 38,544 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $708.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

