VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.71

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.706 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $8.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of VTRN opened at $33.07 on Friday. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67.

