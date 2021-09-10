Paul Keglevic Sells 10,223 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

