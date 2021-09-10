Paul Keglevic Sells 10,223 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
