Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 41,503 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMRC stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $75.88.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.