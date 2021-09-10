MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%.

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

