MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98.

Shares of MDB opened at $474.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $515.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

