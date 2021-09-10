Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,504.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.