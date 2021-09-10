First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 46 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $451.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.38 and its 200 day moving average is $392.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

