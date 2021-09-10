Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.79 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

