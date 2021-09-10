Paul Griscom Sells 1,216 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Paul Griscom sold 333 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $6,317.01.

On Thursday, June 24th, Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50.

M stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

