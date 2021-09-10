5,585 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,165 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,204. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.