Hancock Whitney Corp Has $856,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $19,814,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

ABB stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.