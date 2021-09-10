Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,345 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

