Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,165 shares of company stock worth $27,032,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.