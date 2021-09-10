Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $211,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.