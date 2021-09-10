Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $78.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

