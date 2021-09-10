GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $3,623,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -783.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

