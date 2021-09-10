Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,260 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.77% of Colliers International Group worth $36,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,137 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $135.72 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.24 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.