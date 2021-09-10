Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 288,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,680,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $31.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.