Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Cut by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK opened at $276.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.17. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

