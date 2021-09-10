Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $55.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.