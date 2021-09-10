Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys Shares of 7,056 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.