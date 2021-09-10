Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.70 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

