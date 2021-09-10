2,220 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $65,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $29,816,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,372 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.