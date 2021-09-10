Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 1,760 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

