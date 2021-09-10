Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 1,760 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.
- On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.
- On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.
NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
