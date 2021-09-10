Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $425.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

