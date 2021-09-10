Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ:SWET) Trading Up 0.1%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. 200,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 41,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

