Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.17. Approximately 67,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

