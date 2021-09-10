Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.01. 300,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 627,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.