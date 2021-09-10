Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $430.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $420.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.69 and a 200 day moving average of $347.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.