Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMPL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

