DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.32 on Friday. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.