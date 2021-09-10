Upstart Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upstart in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $289.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.97. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $291.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $79,213,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

