First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $506,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 179,347 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

