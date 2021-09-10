Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New $385,000 Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

